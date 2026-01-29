Classroom swapped for adventure

Gathering at Fohn Lakes are the expedition team of (from left) Roam Penwarden, Adam Ludgate, Brendan Penwarden and Mathew Ludgate. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A Dunedin teenager recently swapped the classroom for a challenging expedition through one of New Zealand’s most untouched landscapes.

John McGlashan College student Adam Ludgate, 16, was awarded $1000 through the Federated Mountain Clubs (FMC) Youth Expedition Scholarship programme for a week-long trek through the gruelling ‘Five Passes’ route in the Olivine Wilderness Area inside Mount Aspiring National Park.

"I was the leader of the trip, so I had a lot of input, most of the input, in the planning of the trip," he said.

His role included route-planning, risk management and organising transport, food and equipment.

"All of the stuff that goes in before you actually go that makes it quite a bit more seamless."

FMC executive member Emma Gregg said the organisation was struck by the teenager’s capability.

Teen mountaineer Adam Ludgate descends Fiery Col during an adventure in the Olivine wilderness area.

"We were incredibly impressed by Adam’s leadership, planning and motivation at such a young age to take on the challenging terrain of the Olivine Wilderness Area.

"His enthusiasm for sharing his experiences with others demonstrates the spirit of adventure and leadership the FMC Youth Expedition Scholarship is designed to encourage."

Accompanied by schoolmate Rome Penwarden, 16, and their fathers Mathew Ludgate and Brendan Penwarden, the group covered about 100km and nearly 3000m of vertical ascent.

While the fathers acted as mentors, the pair used ice axes and crampons to navigate the snow-covered descent of Fiery Col.

Adam described the tougher sections of the journey as "type two fun".

"So there is type one fun, which is like, it is fun at the time and when you look back on it afterwards, it is still fun.

"And then there is type two fun, which is at the time you are like, why the hell am I doing this?

Adam Ludgate rests at a tarn near Sugarloaf Pass.

"And then you look back afterwards and, oh, that was good fun, I’m glad I got that sense of accomplishment," he said.

The party encountered a pristine wilderness with "no footprints in the snow", likely the first visitors in months.

"You go in and you are hearing the native birds and the river and wind in the trees and waterfalls," Adam said.

"And then you look around and it really is quite the stark comparison compared to what you are used to, of just how big these mountains really are."

Ludgate thanked the FMC for the scholarship and John McGlashan College PE teacher Ronny Kotkamp for his endorsement.

He plans to present a talk to show other students that spectacular wilderness areas are "right on our back door".

