Challenge encourages pedal power

Santashree Mitra enjoys biking to work each day along Te Aka Ōtākou (The Otago Vine). PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Two wheels are better than four as pedal power is set to take over the city next month.

The Aotearoa Bike Challenge begins on Sunday and runs through February.

All ages are encouraged to experience the joy of cycling, either solo or as part of a team.

The aim is to ride anywhere, over any distance, at any time during the month.

Santashree Mitra, of Roseneath, said cycling had always been a part of her life, since her childhood in a small town in India.

She rediscovered biking when she lived in the United Kingdom and has continued that passion since moving to Dunedin.

Her regular work commute is just over 10km from Roseneath to the city along Te Aka Ōtākou (The Otago Vine).

A recent switch to an e-bike has enabled her to cycle more often, regardless of Dunedin’s fickle weather.

"On strong headwind days, I use the motor, which just means that I ride a lot more frequently."

She occasionally uses public transport, but taking her e-bike is the most time- and energy-efficient way to commute.

"It is like door-to-door 25 minutes, 20 to 25.

"Nothing can beat that because I don’t have to worry about parking in town."

Her 2-year-old son sometimes sits on the back and has his own name for the e-bike.

"He calls it the fast bike.

"He is a mean personal trainer, if it is up hills and headwinds and I am struggling he is like ‘fast’."

That was "a lot of pressure" on her previous manual bike.

"But this one, I just put on the turbo mode and we go for it."

Ms Mitra, who works at the Dunedin City Council, said biking has enabled social connections at her workplace.

She has met most of the cyclists at the organisation because they have a dedicated bike park.

"Some days we have, you know, rocked up soaked, or we are talking about the wind, it is often chatting about the weather.

"It helps you connect with other people because you have got that in common."

The upcoming bike challenge provides extra motivation through digital rewards.

"By the time it comes to Friday, you are like, oh, you know, your energy levels are a bit low.

"But if you ride on a Friday, you get a little badge called Fridaying." Ms Mitra said.

"It may not work for everyone, but I’m like, oh, well, I got a little Fridaying badge today."

People can register to take part in the Aotearoa Bike Challenge at lovetoride.net to track rides, win badges and enter the draw for prizes.

