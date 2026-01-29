School speed limit times standardised

The Dunedin City Council has standardised variable speed limit times around schools in time for the start of the new school year.

Just 25 Dunedin schools sit within permanent 30kmh speed limit zones, while 46 schools are in variable speed limit zones — where a reduced 30kmh limit applies for a set time before and after school.

From this year, the variable speed limit of 30kmh will apply from 8am-9.15am and 2.45pm-3.45pm on school days.

Before now, the reduced speed limits applied at different times around the city, because Dunedin school start and finish times vary.

DCC group manager transport Jeanine Benson said in a statement it was potentially confusing for motorists to have different variable speed limits for different schools.

"Variable school speed limits now apply at consistent times so motorists have one rule to follow across Dunedin," Ms Benson said.

The digital and static speed limit signs around schools are being updated to reflect the change. — Allied Media