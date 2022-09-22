Cleaning up in the community

Photo: Supplied

Doing their bit to keep Brighton Beach beautiful are (back row from left) Shona Willers, Rob Willers, Claire Willers, Adrienne Ensor, Amelie Laing, Claire Mauger, Sasha Turner, Malachi Turner, (front row from left) Alex Judd, Will Judd, Steph Judd, Tane Laing and Zach Turner.

They took part in Brighten Up Brighton on Saturday, one of many projects organised across the country as part of Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s Clean Up Week.

Organiser Shane Turner said the crew managed to fill a trailer with rubbish, including sheets of corrugated iron, fencing wire, two rusted scooters, pieces of wood, broken bottles, cans and paper.