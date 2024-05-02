Hosts clean up in mixed social relay race

Children get into their stride at the start of the under-12 and under-14 mixed race during the 87th annual Lovelock Relays at the University of Otago Oval. PHOTOS: SIMON HENDERSON

A cool covering of cloud and low wind made for perfect conditions on Saturday for the 87th annual Lovelock Relays at the University of Otago Oval.

The event run by the Hill City-University club is named for former University of Otago student Jack Lovelock, who in 1936 won gold in the 1500m with a world record time of 3min 47.8sec at the Berlin Olympics.

The first relay competition was a mixed social with athletes running four laps of the track.

First place went to the Hill City-University team of Reuben Beard, George Fisher, Rebecca Allnutt and Sam O’Kane, with a time of 20min.

First in the under-14 mixed race was the Hill City-University Yellow team of Eva McLean, Ava Goodman, Samuel Riley and Sylvie Haig, at a time of 4min 38sec.

The U16 mixed race was won by the Ariki Mixed team of Connor Horne, Niamh Porter, Taylor Martin and Riley Horne, with a time of 22min 50sec.

Leith Masters Women’s One team member Mel Aitken completes her final lap.

The U18 mixed race was won by the Ariki High School Girls team of Lola Saunders, Annabelle Dobson, Kotomiyo Cowell and Melanie Button, at 24min.

The Otago University Residential College Mixed race was won by the Lovelock and Load (Studholm) team of Alex Macdonald, Liliana Chapman-Myhill, Sophie Matehaere and Matt Bolter, in 20min 26sec.

The Masters men’s 35-plus race was won by the Leith Masters Men’s 35+ team of Steven Morrison, Aaron Eyles, Ben Pigou and Nic Bathgate at 19min 1sec.

The Masters men’s 50 race was won by Caversham’s Cavy MM60+ team of Gordon Wong, Ross Gatenby, Neville Shanks and Alistair McAlevey with a time of 27min 34sec. Their team was 2nd overall but the first eligible team.

The Masters women’s 35 race was won by Leith MW1 team of Tess Molloy, Lydia Pattillo, Agnetha Korevaar and Mel Aitken at 22min 37sec.

The Senior Women’s event was won by the Hill City-University SW1 team of Becky Aitkenhead, Erin McKevitt, Taryn McLean and Zara Geddes with a time of 19min 44sec.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz