Clever creation

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Colourful creatures adorn a Chorus box at Waldronville, courtesy of young local artists.

Pictured alongside their effort are Amber (left) and Emma Egan (both 10).

The newly completed mural project was funded by Chorus and Saddle Hill Community Board, with paint and advice from Resene, as the box is near the estuary.

Taskforce Green tidied up and prepared the box for painting, before the girls created their mural.

Saddle Hill Community Board member Christina McBratney praised the art work, saying, "We love it."