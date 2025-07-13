Annual costs of sea lion management rising: council

Sign of the times ... Associated costs to keep sea lions safe such as these signs at Hoopers Inlet will probably continue to rise. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN/ALLIED PRESS FILES

Costs for New Zealand sea lion/pakake management are likely more than $100,000 per year, the Dunedin City Council says.

As the number of sea lion pups born on the mainland continues to increase, methods to keep sea lions safe such as cones, signage and temporary speed bumps have begun to be a common sight during the summer pup-bearing season.

Council group manager of transport Jeanine Benson said across capital and operational costs, the sums for sea lion management, including capital costs such as new signage, coning off roads, speed bumps and operational costs such as staff time were likely to have been more than $100,000 per year in recent years.

In general, it was taking more time and money each year to respond to sea lion management.

The council was considering changes such as replacing temporary signage with permanent signage to try to address that, she said.

At present, most of the temporary signage and other changes made to help shelter sea lions were installed as needed and then moved or removed and fell under existing maintenance contracts.

These contracts were designed to accommodate a range of unforeseen types of work, such as weather events and an unpredictable number of slip repairs. While this did include sea lion management, the increasing workload and associated costs had been difficult to predict.

Costs associated with sea lion management were not recorded as separate figures, but fell within a broader cost code.

However, the council was looking at that for next season, she said.

During the summer season from November last year until April, three part-time summer rangers were employed to help provide information and engage with the public regarding sea lions.

The council also received assistance from Department of Conservation staff and volunteers for that work.

It was yet to be determined if the same level of rangers would be employed for the 2025-26 season, she said.

