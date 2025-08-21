Concerns over Karitane park

Local school children, communities and mana whenua were top of mind at last week’s Waikouaiti Coast Community Board meeting.

Held last Wednesday evening at the East Otago Events Centre in Waikouaiti, the meeting was a chance for local groups to highlight issues and request funding support.

Public forum

The public forum began with a presentation by Warrington School board of trustees representative Lucy Wing in support of a request for a $3000 grant towards a project to replace the school’s dilapidated 40 year-old pool.

After her presentation and a discussion, the board agreed to provide $3000, with the funds held aside until required.

The board then heard from Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki representatives Shelley Gorman and Adam Keane, who shared concerns about the state of the beachside park on Old Head St near Karitane wharf.

Ms Gorman described the site as "a bit of a mud pit" at present, due mainly to vehicles driving on the soft ground and making a mess of it.

"We are hoping to get together [with the board] and come up with a plan for the foreshore at Karitane, to make it more of a pleasant recreation area," she said.

The rūnaka were bringing their ideas to the community board in the hopes of gaining some financial support and also its help in working the Dunedin City Council’s Parks and Reserves team, she said.

The land in question was owned by the runaka, but administered by the DCC.

In answer to questions from Waikouaiti Coast Community Board members, Ms Gorman said the Karitane park was often very busy with surfers’ vehicles and at other times was used by campers.

Board chairman Alasdair Morrison, said the board had maintained a close interest in the Karitane wharf and surrounds for some time, and would be happy to "help drive the job" of improving the beach-side park area. However, there would be a new community board following the local body elections in October.

He asked Ms Gorman and Mr Keane if the rūnaka would be willing to come up with a plan that could be tabled.

Ms Gorman said any plan would have community support, and consulting with the community would be important.

General

The board moved on to discuss general items, including the correspondence received from the DCC in response to its nine-year plan submission.

A letter had also been received from Otago Regional Council stating it had resolved to end the current practice of informally allowing free fares for Super Gold Card users on the afternoon bus service, departing at 3.35pm.

Board members expressed disappointment at this, with Geraldine Tait saying it was unfair as the bus schedule made it impossible for seniors to get into town and back home using free buses.

It was resolved the board would write back to the ORC on the matter.

The board also discussed concerns expressed by Warrington Surf Life Saving Club around the erosion of the track on to the beach, which meant it was difficult to launch rescue boats.

