Club fosters female friendships

Dunedin Central Ladies Friendship Club president Adrienne Duncan (left) and life member Margaret Rushback both appreciate the fun and fellowship of the group. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Being part of the Dunedin Central Ladies Friendship Club is not just about the fellowship, "it also helps stimulate the brain", president Adrienne Duncan says.

Mrs Duncan has been a member of the group for the past six years and enjoys every aspect of its programme, from going on outings around the region to listening to specialist speakers on a broad range of topics.

"You get to meet new people from all walks of life, have good times and learn things as well," she said.

The Dunedin Central Ladies Friendship Club has been bringing people together and fostering friendships for the past 30 years.

Originally founded as a ladies Probus club, the group was among many New Zealand Probus clubs which switched to become friendship clubs in 2016, and has been going strong ever since.

Mrs Duncan said the club had about 30 members, who gathered monthly to socialise and listen to speakers, as well as going on outings and excursions — including garden visits, the movies and bus trips out of town.

Life member Margaret Rushback has been a part of the group since it was a Probus club in 1992, and has been president three times, as well as taking on the roles of secretary, treasurer and organising speakers.

"I have kept a record of club events and happenings over the years, which is very good to look back on," Mrs Rushback said.

Fond memories include visiting special gardens, spending time at Happy Hens on Otago Peninsula, visiting Port Otago and the old Dunedin Jail.

In recent years, Mrs Rushback has become an elder in the group and still enjoys spending time with fellow members and being part of its many activities.

"It’s a really good group with a lovely atmosphere — basically I go along because it is a nice thing to do.

"It is a chance to catch up with friends and make new ones, and to learn about things."

Mrs Duncan said the meeting place of the club, at the Salvation Army HQ in Princes St, was ideal, as it was accessible, on bus routes and convenient to town.

"We are keen to encourage new members to join the club — so come along and give it a try," she said.

The next meeting of the Dunedin Central Ladies Friendship Club will be held on Wednesday, September 4, from 10am at the Salvation Army HQ, Princes St.

Inquiries, phone Patricia on 488-4003 or 027-326-5704

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz