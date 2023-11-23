Concert brings musical journey to city

The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond concert comes to Dunedin’s Regent Theatre next Thursday taking the audience on a musical journey through his many hits.

Since its debut tour in New Zealand, the production has gone on to entertain international audiences through Australia and Canada last year and Singapore earlier this year.

Talented multi-instrumentalist Zac Coombs will return in the lead role, flanked by a seven-piece band comprising musicians from South Africa, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia.

The show will feature enduring hits, such as Sweet Caroline, I’m a Believer, Red Red Wine and Forever In Blue Jeans.