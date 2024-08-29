Entries sought

The Dunedin Concerto Competition will return for its third edition next year.

Applications open to young instrumentalists on Monday and will close on December 2.

Preliminary heats are scheduled for March 6-9.

A press release from Dunedin Concerto Competition organisers said young musicians aged under 23 were encouraged to seize the chance to compete for substantial prizes, including $7000 for first place, $5000 for second place and $3000 for third place, sponsored by The Hodgson Towers Charitable Trust.

A further $5000 in extra prizes, sponsored by supportive music lovers in the community, would be awarded to deserving competitors who did not make it to the final round.

The competition would culminate in a Finalists’ Concert in the Dunedin Town Hall on May 16, in partnership with the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra and the Dunedin Youth Orchestra.

The competition had been made possible by support from the Hodgson Towers Charitable Trust and the Bill and Clare Hodgson bequest.

Competition patron Bruce Hodgson said the trust was delighted to support the event.

Full information is available at www.dunedinconcerto.com