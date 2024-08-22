Chinese magic to enchant NZ

From the royal courts of ancient China to the modern stages of New Zealand, the art of Chinese magic is making its way to Dunedin.

Dunedin magician Jia Liu, who performs as Mr How, is bringing five Chinese magicians to New Zealand, with performances scheduled in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

As a Chinese magician who has lived in New Zealand for over 20 years, he decided he wanted to learn more about Chinese magic.

During a trip back to China, he met and trained with magician Guo Yuwen, a master in ancient Chinese magic, with a magical lineage that traces back five generations.

They discussed inviting entertainers from China to travel to New Zealand to present an authentic magic experience.

"We will have all different types of magic — we will have sleight of hand, some of them even sing when they do magic.

"It is quite amazing.

"I’m really excited to bring them all over here as well."

Magic has been traced back more than 2000 years in China, and used to be performed only for royal families.

Magician Jia Liu is bringing authentic Chinese magic to Dunedin. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

About 500 years ago, close-up magic such as sleight of hand began to be performed in the street, Liu said.

"Chinese magic and magic is the same thing, but the culture is different."

Magicians incorporated comedy, song and traditional cultural elements.

As the owner of the Law Courts Hotel, Liu performs as Mr How in the Magic Moments lounge on Friday nights when he is not away touring or organising shows.

"I know you can see whatever you want on YouTube, but magic is different.

"You’ve got to see it live."

• The Chinese Magic New Zealand Tour takes place in Dunedin on Sunday, September 8, 4.30pm-6pm, at the Mayfair Theatre.

Visit magicmomentsnz.co.nz for tickets.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz