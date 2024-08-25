Lose your blues at Mosgiel musical

Sam Kelly, who plays the leading role of Ren, and fellow cast members are pictured in rehearsal for Taieri Musical Society’s production of Footloose — The Musical. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Taieri Musical Society is about to "cut loose" with a high-energy production of hit show Footloose — The Musical.

The popular show returns to the stage at Mosgiel Coronation Hall from next week, 20 years after Taieri Musical staged its New Zealand premiere, bringing the iconic 1980s dance film Footloose to life for local audiences.

Taieri Musical board member Blair Hughson is excited and a little nervous about the return of Footloose — The Musical, as he will be returning to the stage (in a very small role) for the first time since 2013.

"Footloose was my first show with Taieri Musical 20 years ago, so it seemed fitting to do a little cameo this time — as the stern school principal," he said.

"I will be on stage for about a minute, but I’m still quite nervous about it."

Fellow performer Darrel Read was also in that original show 20 years ago, and returns in the substantial role of the Reverend — the main obstacle to the high school love affair between newcomer Ren (played by Sam Kelly) and the reverend’s rebellious daughter Ariel (Zara Anthony-Whigham).

Strife ensues in the most entertaining way — with lashings of song and dance.

"The show is really high energy and fun, and has a really cool story as well, around family values and listening to young people," Hughson said.

Taieri Musical’s new production of Footloose — The Musical is led by a youthful production team, including director Ben Thomas, musical director Samuel Leaper and choreographer Cadyne Geary.

"They are an incredibly talented team and have come up with a lot of great ideas for the show, including a built-up stage and huge LED screens," he said.

"The lighting and sound is fantastic as well — it’s going to be spectacular."

Hughson also highlighted the impressive skill of the cast, all of whom were "triple threats" — able to act, dance and sing.

Alongside the young couple played by Kelly and Anthony-Whigham, and Read as the reverend, principal cast members include Charlotte McKay, Jack Archibald, Max Beal, Harriet Moir, Brent Caldwell, Lisa Caton, Nina O’Callaghan, Justin Wilson, and Ben Johnson, as well as a strong ensemble.

"The camaraderie among the cast is great, and with such impressive performers across the board, we are looking forward to a great show."

Hughson said Taieri Musical Society had been fortunate to have ridden out the Covid pandemic in good shape, and with the ability to put on a show every year.

"We love to do our shows in Mosgiel and it works really well for us — we get wonderful audience support."

• Taieri Musical Society’s production of Footloose — The Musical will be staged at Mosgiel Coronation Hall from August 29-September 7, most shows at 7.30pm. There will be a Sunday matinee at 2pm on September 1, and no performance on Monday, September 2.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz