Cruise of thanks

Otago Community Hospice community care co-ordinator Kirsty Wing and her 11-year-old son Gregor admire a 1965 Chevrolet Impala as they take part in a ride to remember last Sunday.

Dunedin American car club Stateside Streeters provided about 30 hospice staff, volunteers and families a cruise in 15 iconic automobiles as a thank you for all the work they do. In a statement, hospice volunteer Ruth Edmunds said it was a ‘‘fabulous time’’.

‘‘It was great to get out and about.’’

Mrs Wing said her son had a ‘‘grin ear to ear’’ as he enjoyed a trip in a 2015 Ford Mustang. Stateside Streeters club member and cruise organiser Paul Barron said the club ran the Great USA Day Cruise and Display event every year to support local organisations such as the Otago Community Hospice.

