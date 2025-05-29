Eight landfill consents received

An excavator works at the Green Island Landfill. PHOTO GERARD O'BRIEN/ODT

The Dunedin City Council (DCC) has received eight resource consents from the Otago Regional Council (ORC) for the ongoing use, closure and aftercare of the Green Island Landfill.

DCC waste and environmental solutions group manager Chris Henderson said, in a statement, this would allow the DCC to continue using Green Island Landfill until the new Smooth Hill landfill was ready to receive waste around the end of this decade.

The consents include the continued operation, closure and aftercare of the landfill and have a duration of 35 years, with the exception of a permit to take groundwater.

— APL