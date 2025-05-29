Boosting coverage of creative sector

DCC Ara Toi Creative Partnerships advisers Sean Norling and Amie Taua host Ara Toi On Air on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin’s creative sector is receiving greater coverage on OAR FM.

Ara Toi On Air is a fortnightly programme dedicated to highlighting the dynamic arts scene in Otago.

Hosted by Dunedin City Council Ara Toi Creative Partnerships advisers Sean Norling and Amie Taua, the radio programme and podcast opens a window to community arts projects across various disciplines, local practitioners, cultural events and the broader arts ecosystem.

Each episode features interviews with local artists, or segments covering local arts projects.

The show is further enriched by a broad selection of local music, showcasing the diverse talent and depth from the region.

Recent episodes have included chats with Christine Keller about The Loom Room, with Jones Chin, publican of the Crown Hotel, and with Peter Porteous, organiser of the biennial Dunedin experimental music festival Lines of Flight.

Creative Partnerships supports Dunedin creative practitioners with guidance, resources, and advocacy so they can do what they do best. The team develops and maintains relationships with external creative institutions and agencies, internal DCC teams, and the local creative communities.

Ara Toi On Air is broadcast every second Thursday at noon on 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz.