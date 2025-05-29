Photo: Ministry for Pacific Peoples

Vaiaso o le Gagana Samoa - Samoa Language Week starts next week with the theme of ‘‘La malu lou sā. Folau i lagimā - A well-grounded self, is a successful self’’.

In a statement, the Komiti o le Vaiaso o le Gagana Samoa - Samoa Language Week Committee said the meaning behind the theme was a well-crafted ocean sailing vessel, built with care and precision, ensured a safe and steady journey.

‘‘When all its parts are thoughtfully constructed, the vessel remains balanced, strong and ready to face the open seas.

‘‘People who prepare thoroughly and with intention become grounded and resilient and well-equipped to navigate life’s challenges and succeed in their endeavours. No matter the challenges and hardships of life, a well-grounded person will not be easily shaken or defeated because they are firmly rooted and well-prepared,’’ the committee said.

Everyday Samoan phrases include Tālofa lava - Hello, Tofā - Goodbye and Fa’afetai - Thank you.

- APL