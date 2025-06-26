Sea lion resurgence celebrated

From one to many . . . New Zealand Sea Lion Trust co-chairman Shaun McConkey (with his dog Olive) admires the statue of ‘‘Mum’’ at St Clair Esplanade which honours the first sea lion to give birth on the mainland in many decades. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Three decades after a pioneering female sea lion settled on the Otago coast, pups are now a familiar sight along local beaches.

The dramatic resurgence of pakake (sea lions) in Dunedin is a refreshingly positive story given the losses suffered by other species over those decades.

The conservation story of sea lions will be highlighted in the exhibit ‘‘30 Years of Pakake: All Our Stories’’, opening at Meridian Mall as part of the New Zealand International Science Festival.

New Zealand Sea Lion Trust cochairman Shaun McConkey said the tale began in late 1993 when pup Katya was born to the only breeding female then present, simply known as ‘‘Mum’’.

‘‘Mum was from the subantarctic, from the Auckland Islands and normally they will breed where they are born.’’

Males had travelled roughly 300 nautical miles, about 600km, to the Otago mainland, drawn by a plentiful food supply. ‘‘They would come up here and fatten themselves up.’’ Occasionally females turned up, but they disappeared again, and there were no signs any would start breeding on the mainland. ‘‘As soon as they start breeding then they are stuck here . . . looking after that pup . . .for almost a full year.’’ For whatever reason, Mum travelled to the mainland, stayed and began breeding. That was the beginning of what is now a remarkable legacy. ‘‘You are looking at over 250 pups now descended from Mum,’’ Mr McConkey said. He began researching sea lions in the 1990s at the University of Otago.

In 2003 he teamed up with wildlife tour operator Brian Templeton, student Helen McConnell and a supportive lawyer to found the trust.

The trust has since grown to about two dozen trustees and advisers and about 50 active volunteers.

They carry out photographic identification, monitor pups and educate the public.

Current counts suggest there are about 40-50 breeding females and about 150 animals overall, ranging from Warrington to Taieri Mouth.

The definition of a breeding colony is 35 pups born per year for five years in a row, which Otago has been getting very close to.

This success brings fresh pressures.

About one or two sea lion pups a year are killed by vehicles, and sea lions have also been shot or stabbed.

Accidental problems associated with human interaction, including sea lions becoming entangled in fishing gear or caught in debris, are also a challenge.

While many people are mindful of sea lions and contact the trust to report sightings, some interactions are less pleasant.

‘‘Particularly this last season where we have had sea lions close to roads and signs have been put up getting people to slow down, there has been a number of occasions where people have ignored the signs. Then when volunteers have asked them to slow down, they have been abusive.’’

Looking ahead, the trust expects more pups, greater public interest and more potential conflict.

‘‘It just requires us to adjust our behaviour slightly so that, you know, we can share the space.’’

