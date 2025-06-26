Photo, relatives of soldier found

Not forgotten. . . Cousins Judy Kitto (left) and Shirley Campbell show a photo of their uncle Edward Allnatt who died in the Korean War.

The memory of a young soldier has been honoured with the help of a story in The Star.

This week marks 75 years since the Korean War began.

Family remembers . . . This photo of Edward William Allnatt hung on the walls of several of his relatives’ homes after his death. PHOTOS: SAM HENDERSON

The Dunedin Roll of Honour in the Lost Generations Room at Toitū Otago Settlers Museum tells the stories of three Dunedin soldiers killed during the Korean conflict: Oliver Cruickshank, Richard Long and Edward Allnatt.

However, the museum lacked a photo of Gunner Allnatt, who served with the 16th Field Regiment, Royal New Zealand Artillery.

On November 26, 1951, he was in a truck ferrying ammunition when it was hit by a shell. He later died of his wounds, aged just 24.

The museum highlighted to The Star that it hoped to ask the public for a photo to accompany details about Gnr Allnatt in the Lost Generations Room.

Researcher Kevin Everitt, of Auckland, contacted the museum after the story appeared.

He is the administrator of the K Force New Zealand Facebook group, and has researched those involved in the conflict, including his late father, Sergeant Les Everitt, who served for two years in the Korean War.

After a veteran’s daughter shared the story in the group, Mr Everitt contacted Stephanie Hwang, assistant director of public relations at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery Korea in Busan, where Gnr Allnatt is buried.

She sent a portrait of Gnr Allnatt from the memorial cemetery.

The story, however, struck closer to home when two relatives of Gnr Allnatt came forward. Cousins Judy Kitto, of Mosgiel, and Shirley Campbell, of South Dunedin, are his nieces.

Mrs Kitto’s father, Wally, was Edward’s brother, while Ms Campbell’s mother, June, was his sister.

Although the nieces were not born by the time Gnr Allnatt died, tales of him were shared.

‘‘Dad never talked about the war or anything, but he just used to tell us that Uncle Eddie died in the Korean War . . .he got blown up in a truck,’’ Mrs Kitto said.

Both recalled having a portrait of Gnr Allnatt on the wall in their homes.

‘‘We all ended up with that portrait — for some unknown reason we all seemed to have one,’’ Mrs Kitto said.

‘‘The older cousins can remember him. Helen says she can remember him giving her a piggyback on his shoulders, because all the Allnatts are usually six foot.’’

The family had a history of military service, but Gnr Allnatt’s young death may have dampened that legacy.

‘‘I think mum might have said that the Korean War was a war that should never have happened.

‘‘I don’t know how true that is. . .I just don’t know,’’ Ms Campbell said.

The nieces were pleased to provide a photo of Gnr Allnatt for the museum.

‘‘It is quite humbling in a way because he is not forgotten,’’ Ms Campbell said.