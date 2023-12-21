Designing landscapes you can eat

Habitate edible habitats owner Jason Ross holds examples of his popular seasonal planting guides, which outline the best times to plant vegetables and fruit trees and vines in Dunedin and Otago. PHOTOS: BRENDA HARWOOD

Waitati resident Jason Ross has been working with edible plants in the greater Dunedin area and Otago region for more than 20 years, developing a deep-seated knowledge of the rhythms of local growing seasons overlaid with the principles of permaculture.

Habitate edible habitats owner and operator Mr Ross provides landscape design services and expertise on the use of permaculture and organics, and distributes heritage fruit trees across the region and the country through the Habitate Heritage Fruit Nursery.

Mr Ross studied horticulture and permaculture design, and puts his knowledge to good use in growing edible plants and fruit trees commercially and in his own home garden.

Permaculture is an approach to land management and garden design that adopts arrangements observed in flourishing natural ecosystems — creating productive ecosystems which have the diversity, stability and resilience of natural ecosystems.

There are three main ethical considerations for those using permaculture — Earth care, people care and fair share.

"When I am doing landscape design for people, I encourage them to use permaculture principles, and do what I can to help them get started," Mr Ross said.

"It is satisfyingly creative — I have always loved the sharing aspect of gardening.

"And when I have been working on properties, I have taken the opportunity to observe what grows well and where — this is all part of the picture I have built up of local growing seasons and the best planting times."

Mr Ross has used his knowledge, and his ongoing trials and research to develop planting guides for edible plants and fruit trees for gardeners in coastal Otago and Southland.

"For me, the best way to represent this information is visually on a chart, which makes it easier to identify when to plant seeds, seedlings and trees," he said.

"It’s really nice to plan your planting, so that you can have fruit coming ready in your backyard throughout the growing season — which can last until July."

The information contained in these wall charts, available online and locally at Blueskin Nurseries and Taste Nature, is specifically designed for conditions in the regions.

The principles of permaculture form the basis of garden design and planting for Jason Ross in his own home garden in Waitati, and in his Habitate edible habitats business.

"The plant research and trials are just beginning and I believe that for our future food needs we need to conduct many more trials of varieties to find the best for our unique climate," he said.

Habitate edible habitats was founded in 2003 initially as Sutherland Nursery, the name changing when the emphasis moved towards garden design and landscaping.

The Habitate Heritage Fruit Nursery operates on leased land behind Waitati Hall, which has the double benefit of being close to home for Mr Ross and having "great soil" in which to grow an extraordinary variety of fruit trees.

"We grow about 20 different varieties of apples, root stocks, pears, berries and figs — those are the main staples," he said.

A huge number of apple varieties could be grown successfully in Dunedin, offering a range of flavours and textures — from cooking and eating, to juicing and cider-making varieties.

"The ones we grow are the best of the best, selected over 20 years of trial and error, and observation."

Mr Ross has been involved in many community gardens and growing groups over the years, and regularly leads workshops for home gardeners.

Closer to home, he is involved in the Waitati Open Orchards group, doing roadside planting of fruit trees.

"I am also interested in looking at the bigger picture around food resilience in the area — it is so important for people to be able to grow their own produce in a cost-of-living crisis.

"And there is something very special about harvesting vegetables and fruit out of your own garden and having them on your plate."

For more information about Habitate edible landscapes and the fruit nursery, visit the website www.habitate.co.nz.