Diversity focus for race relations

Dunedin Multicultural Council president Dr Lux Selvanesan says the theme for this year’s event is unity in diversity. Photo: Sam Henderson

A week of events will celebrate cultural unity.

Dunedin Race Relations Week returns on Saturday with a variety of activities to showcase the city's multicultural community.

Run by the Dunedin Multicultural Council, the week begins with an opening ceremony at the University of Otago Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka Po Whenua Tāwhaki on Saturday at 7.45am.

Dunedin Multicultural Council president Dr Lux Selvanesan said the theme for this year's week was unity in diversity.

"It reflects the idea that as people of one planet — regardless of colour, religion, culture, ethnicity, or language — we are all interconnected.

"Our aim is to encourage conversations and activities that highlight how we can live together in unity and harmony while respecting and celebrating our differences."

Escalating international conflicts and rising divisions seen in public discourse, both globally and in New Zealand, shaped this year’s programme.

"In light of recent protests and international conflicts, we believe now more than ever it is essential to hold spaces where people from all backgrounds can come together, listen to each other's stories and work towards understanding and solidarity."

A race relations forum will take a workshop approach, encouraging participants to engage in meaningful conversations about how people could support each other during difficult times.

"We felt it was critical to focus on unity, dialogue and healing."

Some of the key issues facing migrant and ethnic communities included social cohesion and belonging, Dr Selvanesan said.

"Many migrants and refugees still struggle to feel fully included in local communities, with barriers such as language, cultural understanding and systemic discrimination."

Issues of isolation, racism and adjusting to a new society impacted mental wellbeing, and there was a need for culturally appropriate support services, Dr Selvanesan said.

Access to fair employment, entrepreneurship opportunities and business knowledge were also barriers for many ethnic communities.

Cultural retention and identity was another issue, particularly for young people.

"Balancing integration while retaining cultural heritage remains a challenge.

"This is why we are highlighting arts, storytelling, and intergenerational dialogues in this year’s events."

Details

Dunedin Race Relations Week

March 15 to March 23

Visit dmec.org.nz/rrw2025 for a schedule of events.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz