Door open for Gilmour

Emma Gilmour, of Dunedin, competes in last year’s Otago Rally. PHOTO: PETER WHITTEN

The stars could be aligning for local driver Emma Gilmour at this year’s Otago Rally.

The rally returns from April 12 to 14 with a field of 117 cars — the biggest in four years.

The popular event is New Zealand’s traditional start to the rally season and once again qualifies as round 1 of the Asia-Pacific and New Zealand rally championships.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the absence of 10-time Otago Rally winner Hayden Paddon. However, his place will be taken by the three-time Asia-Pacific champion, driver Gaurav Gill, who will drive Paddon’s Hyundai i20 N Rally2.

With the top-three placegetters from last year — Hayden Paddon, Raana Horan and Josh Marston — not competing this year, it may give local driver Emma Gilmour her best chance of winning her home event.

This could enable Gilmour to put her Citroen C3 Rally2 at the top of the timesheets.

However, she will have tough competition from Ben Hunt’s Skoda Fabia, the Ford Fiestas of Robbie Stokes and Tod Bawden, and Jack Hawkeswood in his Toyota Yaris AP4.

The Otago Rally will see crews tackle 16 timed special stages over a distance of 280km.