Owner reworks ride from racing to roads

Revs to spare ... Murray Adam’s 1964 Chevrolet Impala is his pride and joy. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

An iconic American machine has gone from drag strip competitor to modernised cruiser.

Stateside Streeters Inc member Murray Adam has owned his 1964 Chevrolet Impala two-door hardtop for 14 years.

It has undergone several transformations since he first bought it.

‘‘I drag raced it for five years, so I wasn’t able to use it on the road in race mode.’’

Originally fitted with a 377 small-block Chevrolet motor when he used it for drag racing, the Impala now boasts a 2015 6-litre SS Commodore engine complete with a 2650 supercharger.

‘‘I’ve got actually more horsepower in the new motor than I did in the old one.

‘‘It’s got huge horsepower and massive torque.’’

Fitting the modern drivetrain required significant modifications.

‘‘We had to drop the motor 40mm so we had to chew out the crossmember by 40mm and we had to cut out the tunnel to get the transmission in because it is huge.

‘‘But it has been certified, so it is legal.’’

Mr Adam’s connection to American cars dates back decades.

He was a member of Stateside Streeters more than 30 years ago when he owned a 1965 Chevrolet, but family commitments took priority.

He returned to the classic motoring scene after suffering personal tragedy.

‘‘My wife died about 14 years ago and it was a pretty sad occasion.

‘‘I lost my son a couple of years before that again so I was in a bit of a downer.’’

He saw the ’64 Chevrolet for sale online and ‘‘fell in love with it’’.

‘‘I bought it and it has probably kept me sane.’’

He rejoined Stateside Streeters and said the camaraderie and shared knowledge had been invaluable.

The club members were ‘‘helpful and a good bunch of blokes’’.

‘‘They looked after me because they knew the situation I was in.’’

While the Impala’s exterior and mechanical upgrades were nearly complete, the interior renovations were still a work in progress, he said.

‘‘I’m just starting on the inside.’’

He will be displaying his beloved machine at the Great USA Day.