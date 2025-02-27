Ford Lightning truck a tribute to wife

Never forgotten ... Greg Weber keeps the memory of his wife Muriel alive with her Ford Lightning utility truck. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

A shiny red machine is an enduring memory to a beloved wife and mother.

Greg Webber’s 2001 Ford SVT F-150 Lightning utility truck carries a lasting reminder of his wife, Muriel, who died in November 2023 after losing her battle with cancer.

The vehicle was bought at a point when it seemed her cancer treatment was working.

‘‘We bought this sort of in between, after her treatment and thinking everything was good. But, not to be,’’ Mr Webber said.

His wife, a microbiologist who worked at ESR and AgResearch and also served as a business development manager at the University of Otago Centre for Innovation, died at 47.

She was a strong woman, Mr Webber said.

The couple were able to enjoy driving the Lightning together before she died.

‘‘She always wanted a truck, so that is what we bought.

‘‘She got to drive it a few times and we did a few road trips in it.’’

She shared her husband’s love of cars.

‘‘We both liked cars, we had similar tastes.’’

When first released, the Ford SVT F-150 Lightning was the fastest production ute in the world, with a 380 horsepower engine.

The truck transported his wife for a final time after she died.

‘‘It was actually her hearse.’’

A final funeral journey along the motorway in the Lightning was at his wife’s request.

‘‘As promised, I took her for a blast, with her on the back.’’

A perforated vinyl wrap image of his wife on the truck preserved her memory.

The Great USA Day held particular significance for Mr Webber, because it raised funds for Otago Community Hospice.

‘‘It is one of the things we do . . . to raise funds for the hospice.’’