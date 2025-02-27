Family motoring

Blue steel ... John Lister’s 1963 Chevrolet SS Impala is a glistening reminder of the glory days of American motoring. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

A sleek and timeless cruiser has glided through decades of family road trips without losing its iconic style.

Stateside Streeters Inc member John Lister said his 1963 Chevrolet SS Impala has been part of the family for about 30 years.

The American machine, with its elegant lines and chrome accents, had needed little work during that time.

Mr Lister had only changed it to a three stage auto transmission and improved the brakes.

The American made car was ‘‘beautiful’’ and ‘‘smooth’’ to drive.

‘‘It was our family car originally, I used to tow my caravan to Nelson with it.’’

The Impala was a breeze on the roads, with factory cruise control and air conditioning.

A love of cars was a family affair as his daughter owned about 17 classic vehicles.

His son was a fan of the Nissan Skyline and his son-in-law owned a Chevrolet Impala.

The 1962 to 1964 Chevrolet Impalas were the most popular cars of the 1960s in today’s world, Mr Lister said.

Mr Lister’s love of classic American vehicles was evident when viewing the interior of his garage, which featured posters, model cars, number plates and other memorabilia.