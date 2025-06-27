Pianist returns as soloist with DSO

Special guest . . . Wellington-based pianist Jian Liu returns to Dunedin as soloist in the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Brahms’ monumental Piano Concerto No 2 in Saturday’s concert at Dunedin Town Hall. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Wellington-based pianist and educator Dr Jian Liu is visiting Dunedin for the third time since the start of this year to feature as soloist with the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra.

Liu is in rehearsals with the DSO this week for his performance of Brahms’ monumental Piano Concerto No 2, one of two major works in Saturday’s ‘‘Brahms & Mataatua: A Journey in Music’’ concert, from 7.30pm at the Dunedin Town Hall.

The other major work, to be led by DSO principal guest conductor James Judd, will be the premiere performance of Dunedin composer Gillian Whitehead’s The Journey of Mataatua Whare.

The piece, which will feature soloists Rebecca Ryan (soprano), Tomairanga Henare (baritone), and Paul Whelan (bass), celebrates 100 years since the Mataatua Wharenui returned to New Zealand.

An international concert pianist, chamber musician, and awardwinning recording artist, Liu is head of piano studies and deputy head of school at the New Zealand School of Music.

During his recent visits to Dunedin, he was a member of the adjudicating panel for the Dunedin Concerto Competition, won by 16 year-old pianist Ozan Biner-McGrath.

‘‘The concerto competition was a very special event. It was wonderful to be part of it and to hear so many talented young people perform.’’

Now he is back to showcase his own prodigious piano performance skills, taking on one of the most epic concertos in the classical canon — Brahms’ Piano Concerto No.2.

‘‘I’m very excited to be returning to the Dunedin Town Hall, with its fantastic acoustic, to play this intriguing work,’’ Liu said.

Preparing for Saturday’s Brahms performance has involved careful management, as it comes just two weeks after Liu performed Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No 3 with Orchestra Wellington.

‘‘Getting ready for two concerts close together involved preparing the two works side by side earlier in the year, and then focusing on each one exclusively in the weeks leading up to the performance,’’ Liu said.

‘‘It’s a carefully planned out process and the timing has worked out perfectly.

‘‘And most importantly, what a joy it is to play two such wonderful works.’’

Brahms’ Piano Concerto No 2 is an unusual work in the Romantic repertoire, with the pianist and orchestra working together in conversation.

‘‘I describe it as like a symphony with a piano accompaniment, and it is symphony length as well,’’ Liu said.

‘‘Somehow it is both intimate and very grand, and it has a wonderful warmth.

‘‘The orchestra and soloist must work together very closely in collaboration, so it is very special for me that my first concert with James Judd involves this work.’’

Along with his Dunedin visits, Liu performed in Vietnam in April, and will head to Germany and China for more concerts. There are also New Zealand concert and chamber music commitments.

Free pre-concert talk

There will be a free pre-concert talk by Dr Andrew Perkins in conversation with composer Gillian Whitehead and DSO concertmaster Tessa Petersen, from 6.40pm-7pm on Saturday in the Dunedin Town Hall complex.