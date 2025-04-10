The Dunedin City Council has begun formal consultation on its draft 9 year plan for 2025-34.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said, in a statement, the draft 9 year plan aimed to "strike the right balance between investing in [the] city and keeping things affordable".

"Among the various suggestions, respondents wanted to see improvements in infrastructure and roading, and there were calls to support small business and the city’s arts, culture and music sectors. Others wanted a lower rate rise.

"We all want the best for our city and the people who live here, which is why we’re encouraging everyone to have their say and share what matters most to them," he said.

The council needed to keep investing in things like renewing pipes and roads, upgrading playgrounds and looking after public buildings, as well as installing extra pipes and pumps for South Dunedin flood protection as soon as possible, Mr Radich said.

"This investment comes at a cost, and we’re working hard to strike the right balance and keep rates affordable while still meeting our responsibilities."

Consultation on the draft 9 year plan continues until noon on April 30.

There will be a range of opportunities to learn more, including drop-in sessions involving councillors and staff, as well as extensive information on the council’s website.

More details on the draft 9 year plan: Dunedin.govt.nz/9yp