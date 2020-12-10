Duck race helps Mosgiel pool

Taieri Community Facilities Trust chairwoman and Rotary Club of Mosgiel director Irene Mosley’s winnings from a rubber duckie race in the United States will help pay the bill to build the new Mosgiel Pool. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

The winnings from a rubber duckie race in a Louisiana swamp will help build the new Mosgiel pool.

When the build will take flight remains unknown as the Dunedin City Council stays tight-lipped.

Taieri Community Facilities Trust chairwoman and Rotary Club of Mosgiel director Irene Mosley said she was in New Orleans in the United States for a Rotary Friendship Exchange in February.

In New Orleans, she helped organise the Rotary Club of Covington’s annual rubber duckie race fundraiser.

She bought tickets for 10 duckies set to race in a swamp in April.

As the global pandemic unfolded, Mrs Mosley returned to New Zealand and the race was postponed.

Mrs Mosley expected her punts to become donations until she checked her email inbox recently.

At first she thought she was the target of a scam as the email told her she had $US1500 ($2200) to collect.

"But it was actually from district governor Elizabeth Van Sant letting me know that one of my tickets won first prize in their very delayed race that had taken place that day."

To strengthen the bond of friendship between the two Rotary clubs, Mrs Mosley decided to give the winnings to the new Mosgiel pool project on behalf of the Covington club.

"The club agreed that was a great idea."

For the $2200 donation, the Covington club would get its name on a wall in the new pool.

When that wall will be built is yet to be decided.

A council spokesman said the council was "still working through a process and are not yet in a position to comment. We expect to make announcements later this month."