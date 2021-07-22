Thursday, 22 July 2021

Dunedin bird enthusiasts count backyard wildlife

    By Gillian Vine
    1. The Star

    Numbers of kereru continue to rise, according to the Landcare Research backyard bird survey....
    Numbers of kereru continue to rise, according to the Landcare Research backyard bird survey. PHOTO: LISA ARGILLA WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY
    The annual bird survey has ended and once again Dunedin "twitchers" enthusiastically supported the project.

    By last Thursday, more than 6500 survey forms had been submitted recording almost 255,000 birds nationally. The count covered 131 species.

    Once again, Otago birdwatchers had the greatest number of surveys per household and by earlier this week, Otago had submitted 744 forms.

    The survey ran from June 26 to July 4 and all data had to be loaded by Tuesday. Each observer was asked to spend an hour recording the number of each species seen, heard or flying over an area.

    Run by Landcare Research and supported by Birds NZ, the survey tracks numbers of birds, both native and introduced, and can indicate whether urban predator control efforts are working.

    "Birds act as backyard barometers, telling us about the health of the environment we live in. They are signalling significant changes in our environment over the last 10 years. We should be listening," said a statement on the survey website.

    Since the surveys started in 2010, bird counts have shown a 79% increase in kereru nationally, plus a slight increase (10%) in tui and waxeyes.

    Last year, Otago bucked the national trend of a slight increase in piwakawaka (fantails) with twice the numbers seen the previous winter. More starlings and song thrushes were noted in Otago, too.

    Data from this year’s survey will now be analysed and results announced later this year.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter