Market event returns to alley

Dunedin Wildlife Hospital volunteers are (from left) Nethmini Haththotuwa and Becks Harris pitching in during a working bee to make banners for the decoration of No Name Alley for the Wild About Dunedin market event on April 27, part of the Wild Dunedin Festival. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The return of this year’s Wild Dunedin Festival No Name Alley market event is breathing new life into an old Bond Quarter laneway.

The free event, Wild About Dunedin, will feature a wildlife trail for children to explore and a fundraiser barbecue for Dunedin’s Wildlife Hospital, along with food trucks, market stalls, and live music.

"We were approached by Steamer Basin Brewery and Wild Dispensary about putting on a family friendly event that could bring in some donations and also liven up the laneway," Wildlife Hospital Trust manager Jordana Whyte said.

"We wanted there to be something for absolutely everyone."

Laneway businesses are throwing open their doors for the event and Steamer Basin Brewery will put on a "karma keg", all proceeds of which will go to the hospital.

"Our wild ingredient this year is kawakawa, to fit with the festival theme of warming weather," Steamer Basin co-owner Paul Kelly said.

"It also seems fitting for the hospital, healing the wildlife that helps make Dunedin such an amazing destination."

Wild Dispensary owner Ruth Vaughan will be showing Wildlife ER, the NHNZ-produced documentary series featuring the hospital’s work, in her shop.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase the important work the Wildlife Hospital does.

"We’re really thankful for the support from all the laneway building owners and local businesses who are contributing to this event," Ms Vaughan said.

Ms Whyte said Wildlife Hospital volunteers had also pitched in to make upcycled streamers to decorate the laneway.

"They bring in a bit of colour and movement, and they’re all made from old DCC lamppost banners," she said.

"During the working bees it was really fun to hear everyone swapping stories about getting pooped on by our patients."

The free Wild About Dunedin event will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 11am-2pm, at No Name Alley (accessed off Bond and Police Sts).