In the spirit

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

To celebrate the All Blacks-England rugby test match in Dunedin earlier this month, Mosgiel RSA held a supporter-themed dress-up competition for members and visitors.

The event was judged by Mosgiel business owners Kaylene and Corey Matthews, and the winner’s prize was donated by Spitfire Restaurant/Diggers Tavery.

Pictured are the winning team (back, from left) Shea and Natalia Evans, Ben and Ian Laywood, and (front) Chloe and Liam Evans.