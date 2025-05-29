Thursday, 29 May 2025

Showcase of Filipino food, sport and culture

    By Sam Henderson
    1. The Star

    Kira Azucena. Photo: Philippines Embassy
    Sports and glamour will feature in a series of events this weekend.

    Dunedin Filipino Sports will host the South Island Filipino Sports Tournament at venues across the city this weekend.

    About 500 athletes from Nelson to Invercargill will compete in basketball, volleyball, badminton and billiards.

    The event, which carries a theme of diversity, passion and unity, is being co-ordinated by Dunedin Filipino Sports president Arvin Lazaro and his wife, Charm Lazaro.

    Mrs Lazaro said the tournament usually rotates between host cities each year, but a Covid-19 hiatus has kept it out of Dunedin since 2016.

    After the sporting events wrap up on Sunday, a separate showcase will celebrate the beauty of young women.

    The Search for Binibining South Island will highlight Filipina beauty.

    ‘‘Binibining’’ means young woman or ‘‘Miss’’, and the contest will let participants display a range of outfits and compete in talent and cultural sections.

    Judges include the Filipino Ambassador to New Zealand, Kira Azucena.

    Members of Dunedin’s Filipino community will perform and Sport Otago’s William Hola will give an inspirational talk.

    The new contest aims to celebrate beauty and weave cultural elements into the programme.

    ‘‘It is not always about masculinity,’’ Mrs Lazaro said.

    Filipino food stalls will operate at the main venue and members of the public are welcome at all events.

    SAM.HENDERSON @thestar.co.nz

    Events 

    Volleyball and Basketball
    Edgar Centre
    116 Portsmouth Dr
    Saturday and Sunday 9am-5pm 

    Under 23 Basketball
    Saturday 9am-5pm 
    Caledonian Gymnasium
    265 Andersons Bay Rd


    Billiards
    Bowey’s Pool Lounge
    81 Crawford St
    Saturday 6pm-9pm
     

    Badminton
    Otago Badminton Centre
    101 Victoria Rd, St Kilda
    Saturday 9am-5pm


    Search for Binibining South Island
    More FM Arena
    116 Portsmouth Dr
    Sunday 5pm-10pm

     