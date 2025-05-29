Showcase of Filipino food, sport and culture

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin Filipino Sports will host the South Island Filipino Sports Tournament at venues across the city this weekend.
About 500 athletes from Nelson to Invercargill will compete in basketball, volleyball, badminton and billiards.
The event, which carries a theme of diversity, passion and unity, is being co-ordinated by Dunedin Filipino Sports president Arvin Lazaro and his wife, Charm Lazaro.
Mrs Lazaro said the tournament usually rotates between host cities each year, but a Covid-19 hiatus has kept it out of Dunedin since 2016.
After the sporting events wrap up on Sunday, a separate showcase will celebrate the beauty of young women.
The Search for Binibining South Island will highlight Filipina beauty.
‘‘Binibining’’ means young woman or ‘‘Miss’’, and the contest will let participants display a range of outfits and compete in talent and cultural sections.
Judges include the Filipino Ambassador to New Zealand, Kira Azucena.
Members of Dunedin’s Filipino community will perform and Sport Otago’s William Hola will give an inspirational talk.
The new contest aims to celebrate beauty and weave cultural elements into the programme.
‘‘It is not always about masculinity,’’ Mrs Lazaro said.
Filipino food stalls will operate at the main venue and members of the public are welcome at all events.
SAM.HENDERSON @thestar.co.nz
Events
Volleyball and Basketball
Edgar Centre
116 Portsmouth Dr
Saturday and Sunday 9am-5pm
Under 23 Basketball
Saturday 9am-5pm
Caledonian Gymnasium
265 Andersons Bay Rd
Billiards
Bowey’s Pool Lounge
81 Crawford St
Saturday 6pm-9pm
Badminton
Otago Badminton Centre
101 Victoria Rd, St Kilda
Saturday 9am-5pm
Search for Binibining South Island
More FM Arena
116 Portsmouth Dr
Sunday 5pm-10pm