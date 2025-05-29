Showcase of Filipino food, sport and culture

Kira Azucena. Photo: Philippines Embassy

Sports and glamour will feature in a series of events this weekend.

Dunedin Filipino Sports will host the South Island Filipino Sports Tournament at venues across the city this weekend.

About 500 athletes from Nelson to Invercargill will compete in basketball, volleyball, badminton and billiards.

The event, which carries a theme of diversity, passion and unity, is being co-ordinated by Dunedin Filipino Sports president Arvin Lazaro and his wife, Charm Lazaro.

Mrs Lazaro said the tournament usually rotates between host cities each year, but a Covid-19 hiatus has kept it out of Dunedin since 2016.

After the sporting events wrap up on Sunday, a separate showcase will celebrate the beauty of young women.

The Search for Binibining South Island will highlight Filipina beauty.

‘‘Binibining’’ means young woman or ‘‘Miss’’, and the contest will let participants display a range of outfits and compete in talent and cultural sections.

Judges include the Filipino Ambassador to New Zealand, Kira Azucena.

Members of Dunedin’s Filipino community will perform and Sport Otago’s William Hola will give an inspirational talk.

The new contest aims to celebrate beauty and weave cultural elements into the programme.

‘‘It is not always about masculinity,’’ Mrs Lazaro said.

Filipino food stalls will operate at the main venue and members of the public are welcome at all events.

SAM.HENDERSON @thestar.co.nz

Events

Volleyball and Basketball

Edgar Centre

116 Portsmouth Dr

Saturday and Sunday 9am-5pm

Under 23 Basketball

Saturday 9am-5pm

Caledonian Gymnasium

265 Andersons Bay Rd



Billiards

Bowey’s Pool Lounge

81 Crawford St

Saturday 6pm-9pm



Badminton

Otago Badminton Centre

101 Victoria Rd, St Kilda

Saturday 9am-5pm



Search for Binibining South Island

More FM Arena

116 Portsmouth Dr

Sunday 5pm-10pm