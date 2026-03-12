Rosy honour for Dunedin woman

NZ Rose Society president Adrian Bullen presents the Frank Penn Award to Maureen Viggo, of Dunedin. PHOTO: GILLIAN VINE

"I certainly didn’t expect this," Otago Rose Society member Maureen Viggo said when presented with an award for her long service to the rose world.

At a dinner in Oamaru on Saturday evening, NZ Rose Society president Adrian Bullen made a surprise presentation of the Frank Penn Award to Mrs Viggo.

The national honour is made annually to recognise a New Zealand rose society member who has given outstanding service to the rose world.

"It’s a complete surprise," Mrs Viggo said.

Her time with the Otago Rose Society has included years as president, secretary, treasurer, newsletter editor and show manager, and she is a current committee member.

The dinner wrapped up a weekend gathering of rose societies from around the South Island, at which they competed for the Rose Ranfurly Shield.

The shield, donated by rosarian and rugby fanatic, the late Sam McGredy, is contested for annually.

The North Otago Rose Society, the smallest rose club at the competition, hosted this year’s event, and members also found time to gather and display quality blooms.

At the dinner, Mr Bullen announced that the North Otago society had come out on top, taking the Rose Ranfurly Shield from holders Canterbury.