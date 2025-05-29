Airport open to cycle trail connection

Megan Crawford. Photo: ODT files

Hints of a possible cycle trail developing between Dunedin Airport and other trails in the region may only be a rumour.

At the latest meeting of the Mosgiel Taieri Community Board, chairman Andrew Simms provided an update on the Taieri Trails Group and hinted at a possible new trail being considered.

‘‘It appears that the airport are now under some guidance to create a cycle trail to the airport, and it appears that the airport have identified that working with the Taieri Trails Group might be the easiest way for them to achieve that.’’

That could be a pretty significant development for the group, he said.

However, Dunedin Airport said there were no specific plans at present.

Dunedin Airport general manager business development Megan Crawford said the airport supported proposals to extend regional cycle trails through or near airport land and welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with partners and stakeholders on that initiative.

The airport was proud to contribute to projects that strengthened regional connectivity, promoted sustainable transport and enhanced the natural environment, she said.

The airport had an ongoing relationship with Central Otago Clutha Trails Ltd (COCTL), specifically regarding the Clutha Gold Trail, which was a Community Sponsorship Fund recipient.

There were no specific plans between Dunedin Airport and COCTL to develop trail infrastructure together, but general manager sustainability and planning Louis Brown and chief executive Daniel De Bono were both passionate about the possibilities of supporting environmentally sustainable recreation in the local community and helping to develop ‘‘slow tourism’’ options that connected the airport with Dunedin and the lower South Island as a whole.