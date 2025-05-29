Clarity sought over sea lion conservation

Sea lions increasing in number, such as this sea lion pup recently photographed on a grass verge by Hoopers Inlet Rd, are prompting the Otago Peninsula Community Board to call for a more strategic management approach. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The Otago Peninsula Community Board has granted just over $1700 to Save The Otago Peninsula to buy tools such as loppers, saws and gardening gloves.

Volunteers will use the tools for weed removal and native planting, especially the ‘‘Gorse Force’’ team clearing gorse in the Smith’s Creek revegetation area.

Sea lion management discussed

The board has written to the Department of Conservation (Doc) seeking more detail on sea lion management on Peninsula beaches.

Although the board was strongly supportive of sea lion conservation, it asked whether a longer-term management strategy existed.

Board chairman Paul Pope said after a low point of one mainland sea lion birth in 1992, there were now roughly 30 each year.

‘‘What I would like to see is like a memorandum of understanding between the [Dunedin City Council] and Doc around who does what and how it is managed.

‘‘Let’s plan out the season, what’s happening, who’s doing what.’’

The board hopes to invite a Doc representative, such as coastal Otago operations manager Gabe Davies, to its next meeting.

The board supports increasing sea lion numbers but wants a strategic approach that helps local organisations work together.

Thanks for doctor’s dedication

The board has written to Otago Peninsula Medical Centre GP Dr Peter Cooke, who is retiring after 43 years, to thank him for outstanding service to Peninsula residents.

Funds for museum

The board approved a grant of just over $260 to the Otago Peninsula Museum and Historical Society, which is running an oral history project.

The museum sought funds to buy a digital voice recorder and transcription kit to interview longtime Peninsula residents.

The grant will help the museum preserve local memories for future generations.

Youth scholarships extended

With no initial applicants for the board’s annual Youth Scholarship, the deadline has been extended to May 31, 2025.

The $1000 scholarship is earmarked to support a local young person in education, leadership or community service .

The board urges eligible Peninsula youth to apply before the new deadline so the money can go to a worthy recipient.

An extra board meeting is planned in June to consider any late applications.

The board will also decide how to allocate the remaining balance of its project fund at that meeting.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz