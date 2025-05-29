Dancers, pipers to converge on Dunedin

Junior dancer Lara Mills, 8, will compete in the Otago Centre annual Highland & National Dancing Championship competitions. Photo: supplied

Dunedin will host hundreds of pipers and Highland dancers from across the country for the annual Championship Piping & Highland & National Dancing Competitions over King’s Birthday Weekend.

The Highland & National Dancing Championship competitions will be held this Saturday and Sunday, from 8.30am at Otago Boys’ High School, and the Piping Championship competitions will be held at John McGlashan College at the same time.

The dancing sections will include more than 100 competitors, coming from as far afield as Auckland and Invercargill, ranging in age from under 6 years to 18 years and over.

The piping championship competition will involve about 65 competitors, ranging from under 16 years to open events.

Organisers from the Otago Centre of the Piping & Dancing Association of New Zealand say competition will be particularly strong across the lower grades.

The competition weekend will finish with New Zealand’s top solo pipers coming together for the Double March, Reel and Strathspey event, to be held at the Leisure Lodge on Saturday night, June 1, from 7.30pm.

All welcome, entry costs $10.

