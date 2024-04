At its annual meeting this month, Louise Ardley was re-elected as president of the Otago Lily Society. Dave Pegg was elected senior vice-president, Margaret Dodds secretary and Kathy Tod treasurer.

The society’s next event will be a lily bulb sale on May 4-5, held in conjunction with the Dunedin Horticultural Society’s autumn show at the St Kilda Bowling Club premises, Royal Cres, St Kilda.