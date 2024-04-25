Exhibition at University Central Library

PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Welcoming people to a curious combination of cut and paste poetry, cross stitch and made-up magazines behind a fake picket fence is poet Liz Breslin. Her unique exhibition inside the central library at the University of Otago explores themes of rural women and rural queer experiences.

The exhibition is presented in a deliberately handmade way, highlighting how official histories can overlook other narratives.

"It is mostly about leaving the edges out so that it’s not like a comfortable, nice, neat story." Settler coloniser stories could sometimes "overwrite" history with a dominant narrative that excluded people, Breslin said. The exhibition is open until Friday.