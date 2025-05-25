Tool safety taught

Learning how to safely operate carpentry equipment are Outram School pupils (from left) Liam Kruger, 9, Indie Buchan, 10, Katrina Pollock, 10, Luke Wallace, 10, Tyson Hayes, 9, Lane Todd, 9 and Arlo Thomson, 9. Photo: Sam Henderson

Young children have been enjoying hands-on activities that build positive self-esteem.

The Edge Workshop, run by BB New Zealand, is an initiative that enables children aged 8 to 11 to gain confidence with hand tools.

South Island development manager Warwick Tomlinson, assisted by Graham Knauf, has been visiting Outram School to deliver the six-week programme.

A mobile workshop stocked with equipment and materials lets children learn to use basic tools, including saws and hammers, as well as power tools such as drills and jigsaws.

"It is about having fun and learning as we go," Mr Tomlinson said.

The children build simple items such as phone holders, stools or wooden toy cars.

"We use pallet timber for the most part."

As well as making items, the programme helps build confidence and social skills.

"The kids we are dealing with are at an age where they are learning things that will carry them on through their lives.

"Their personalities are being set up, how they interact with each other and how they understand how things go."

The aim was to give children an early chance to think about their future, he said.

The programme is offered at no cost to schools thanks to local and national community sponsors.

Outram School principal Kim Allan said it was very lucky to have Mr Tomlinson bring the programme to the school.

"Warwick and Graham work alongside our tamariki to create their projects, but [the pupils] gain so much more from their participation."

As well as practical skills, the pupils gained confidence, positive self-esteem and qualities of becoming constructive role models and future leaders.

The children developed key competencies and values in resilience, creativity, caring, responsibility and independence.

Previous groups completed projects for the whole school, including a seat, a pallet car for juniors and a cornhole game, she said.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz