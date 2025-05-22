Gold for teen artistic swimmers at SI champs

Celebrating success are Aquagold Artistic Swimming team members (from left) Mila Bareiter, 12, Emma Horan, 12 , Sasha Luke-Tychinskaya, 14 , and Catalina Costa Barnett, 14. Photo: supplied

A talented teen team is celebrating gold after months of focused training.

Members of Aquagold Artistic Swimming Club are celebrating success at last weekend’s Artistic Swimming New Zealand South Island Championships, held at Selwyn Aquatics Centre in Christchurch.

The quartet of Mila Bareiter, Emma Horan, Sasha Luke-Tychinskaya and Catalina Costa Barnett won gold in the dolphin combo section for the 13-16 age category.

Sasha Luke-Tychinskaya won the figures competition in the 12-16 age group.

Mila Bareiter claimed silver in the dolphin 10-12 age category.

Club president Phyll Esplin said she was very proud of the girls and how hard they had worked over the past couple of months.

She said the team had been together only five months and she credited coaches Onevai Pita and Pauline Dusseau, who worked well to develop the squad. "They complement each other so well."

She encouraged anyone considering artistic swimming to join the club.

"I look forward to having more girls and a bigger team and more success."

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz