Funding boost for junior darts players

A Mosgiel garage sale and stalls event has helped top Dunedin and Otago junior darts players compete at a national level.

Earlier this month, sales from 35 stalls helped raise an estimated $1500 for Mosgiel Darts Association juniors to attend the darts nationals in Masterton in July, association committee member and junior coach Stan Westwood said.

The fundraiser, which was held at the Taieri Bowling Club, was run collaboratively with the Otago Darts Association, to support a dozen young darts players, mainly from Dunedin and Mosgiel.

It is hoped the fundraiser will become an annual event.