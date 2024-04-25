Call for less plastic

Since 1970, April 22 has been designated Earth Day.

That day, 10% of the population of the United States mobilised to protect the planet. This was one of the launch points of the modern environmental movement. In 2016, the United Nations chose Earth Day as the day to sign the Paris Climate Agreement into force. Earth Day is now marked in more than 190 countries.

This year the theme was Planet v Plastics, highlighting a commitment to end plastics for the sake of human and planetary health, and demanding a 60% reduction in the production of all plastics by 2040.