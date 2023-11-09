Eclectic exhibition at Athenaeum

Dunedin artists collective The Monday Group’s "Life and Light" exhibition is on at the Dunedin Athenaeum. Image: supplied

The Monday Group, a collective of Dunedin artists, is presenting a group exhibition, "Light and Life", underground at the Dunedin Athenaeum.

The exhibition, which runs until November 29, features an eclectic collection of works created by the collective of artists who attend life-drawing classes on Monday evenings.

The artists include Rob Foote, Baden French, Anne Cloonan, Stu Maxwell, and Kirsten McAuley.

The exhibition is open from 10am-3pm daily, underground at the Athenaeum building — entrance between The Craic and The Thistle.