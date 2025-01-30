Duo serve up satire

The quirky, satirical music of the Andrew London Duo will feature at Dunedin Folk Club this weekend.

The duo of Andrew London (guitar) and Kirsten London (bass) will perform this Sunday, February 2, from 7.30pm at the club, based at Opoho Bowling Club, 80 Lovelock Ave.

A statement said the duo covered a broad range of topics in an eclectic mix of styles, and regularly played jazz, blues, country and folk festivals and clubs.

"In this show, the Andrew London Duo are tighter than ever, the songs more concise, with the accent on acerbic satire, tongue-twisting wordsmithery, and lovingly crafted vocal harmonies." — APL