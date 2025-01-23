Music festival returns for sixth year

The crowd enjoys the sounds at one of two stages at a previous Baseline Festival. The dance music festival returns to Logan Park for its sixth year on March 29. Photo: supplied

Baseline Festival, a day-long celebration of dance music and culture, will return in March.

Presented by Limitless Touring and founded by University of Otago alumni Hamish Todd and Angus Tylee, Baseline Festival will be held at Logan Park on March 29.

Over the past six years, the festival has grown into a cornerstone of Dunedin’s music scene, attracting 5000 attendees annually.

This year’s festival promises to deliver its biggest experience yet, with an international and local lineup headlined by Kings of the Rollers. Other performers include Inja (UK), Kiwi favourite Savage, Rova, Bontempo, Little Fritter (Australia), Osmosis Jones and Paige Julia.

A surprise headliner set will be announced later.

Across two genre-dedicated stages — the Hey Hey Main Stage and the George FM Dance Stage — the festival will showcase a range of music styles, including drum and bass, house, garage and hip-hop.

In a statement, Tylee said it was a thrill for Baseline to return to Logan Park in its sixth year.

"This festival is all about the finer details and presenting a strong, relevant musical programme and experience.

"We want to create lasting memories for our attendees, and 2025 is positioned to be our best year yet," he said.

Baseline Festival has built strong partnerships with Dunedin Police, Know Your Stuff, and R U OK? to prioritise the safety and well-being of attendees.

Event manager Dan Clow said the focus was on creating a safe, supervised and enjoyable environment to dance.

"We collaborate closely with our local stakeholders and have a great relationship with Dunedin," he said.

Todd said the aim was for Baseline to remain an event that reflected the energy and creativity of Dunedin.

"Whether through our ambassador programme, volunteer roles, or bar staff opportunities, were passionate about creating pathways for students and locals to get involved," he said.

• Tickets for Baseline Festival 2025 go on sale next Tuesday, January 28.

For more information, visit www.baselinefestival.co.nz — APL