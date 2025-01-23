Chaos meets comedy

Comedian David Correos. Photo: supplied

New Zealand comedian David Correos is back with a 50-minute work-in-progress version of his latest show, Noise Zealand — a chaotic blend of comedy and rave culture.

The show would attempt a mixed approach to musical comedy, filled with Correos’ trademark wild energy and boundless enthusiasm, a statement said.

Known for his outrageous performances and willingness to push limits, Correos’ rise in popularity has been fuelled by appearances on Taskmaster NZ and Guy Mont-Spelling Bee.

Always ready to go the extra mile for a laugh, he’s earned a reputation for delivering some of the most absurd and daring comedy around.

On the South Island leg of the Noise Zealand tour, Correos’ opening act will be Christchurch comic Taylor Ruddle.

Fresh from filming his second comedy special Panic! At The Buffet, Ruddle will bring 30 minutes of new jokes to the stage as he starts work on his third special, tentatively titled Bruiser.

Correos and Ruddle will perform at Dunedin’s Inch Bar from January 29-February 1, at 7.30pm. Tickets via humanitix. — APL