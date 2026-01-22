Elite hockey on show

Black Stick goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon training recently at the Alexander McMillan Hockey Centre. PHOTOS: GERARD O’BRIEN

The Alexander McMillan Hockey Centre was the place to be for fans yesterday as the Summer of Hockey series began.

The festival-style tournament was designed to connect with local supporters as they enjoyed games between Japan, the United States and New Zealand.

Vantage Black Sticks Women captain Olivia Shannon said it was exciting to have hockey back in New Zealand and to begin the team’s build-up to the World Cup.

The international test series includes games between the hosts, Japan and the United States.

The competition offers a critical opportunity for the squad to test new combinations and build depth following a successful 2025 season.

The lineup features a blend of emerging talent and experienced campaigners, including the return of Katie Doar.

Black Stick women’s captain Olivia Shannon during recent training at the Alexander McMillan Hockey Centre.

The midfielder is back in the black singlet following a long rehabilitation from surgery.

Liz Thompson also returns to the squad after impressing selectors with her form in the Premier Hockey League.

The tournament began yesterday with Japan taking on the New Zealand A team and the Black Sticks competing against the United States.

Today, Japan faces the United States before it is Kiwis against Kiwis as the Black Sticks play the New Zealand A team.

Match day three sees the United States take on New Zealand A before the Black Sticks tackle Japan.

The series will culminate in bronze and gold medal matches on Sunday to decide the winner.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz