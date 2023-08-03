Event response thrills organisers

Organisers of Dunedin’s Fifa Fan Festival were delighted with the response to the free community event, which attracted about 12,000 visitors to the Dunedin Town Hall complex over the first two weekends of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Dunedin City Council major & premier events co-ordinator Eleanor Riley was "pretty stoked" about the response, saying families had enjoyed the range of activities on offer, and performances by leading New Zealand musicians had drawn good crowds.

A large crowd had turned out for the performance by The Topp Twins on Sunday afternoon, supported by The Mitchell Twins, of Gore, and Dunedin-based Melissa Partridge.

About 300 people took advantage of the opportunity to watch the New Zealand v Switzerland game on the big screen on Sunday evening.

Other shows across the two weekends, featuring Bic Runga, Ladyhawke, and Ladi6, Foley, Riiki Reid, Georgia Lines, and Paige, with local supports, as well as the games on the big screen, were also well supported, Ms Riley said.

"We were also one of the only fan festivals to put on live entertainment at halftime, with an exciting programme of local performers."

Among the groups to step up on stage at halftime were Rasa School of Dance, Otago Dance Association, Eclipse Cheerleading, Otago Cheerleaders, Otago Dancers, O’Taiko Japanese drumming troupe and Kadodo Music drumming. Poi workshops were also popular.

"It was really uplifting to have the centre of town buzzing with fans and families having fun — it was an awesome event for Dunedin," Ms Riley said.

Visitors had also enjoyed watching the giant mural take shape at the Octagon — created by Kelly Spencer, Aroha Novak, Devon Smith and Dreamgirls Art Collective (Xoe Hall, Miriama Grace-Smith and Gina Kiel).

Painted on hoardings built across the front of the Municipal Chambers, the mural would remain in place while the the restoration of the historic building is completed over the next few years.

"It’s exciting that it will remain to be enjoyed by everyone," Ms Riley said.

