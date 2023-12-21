Expertise to be shared at festival

Dunedin musicians John Dodd (left) and John Egenes will bring their vast experience and fun approach to the Whare Flat Folk Festival lineup this year. Photos: supplied

Leading folk musicians from across New Zealand and around the world will descend on Dunedin over the New Year period to perform and share their expertise at the legendary Whare Flat Folk Festival.

Running from December 30 to January 3 at Waiora Scout Camp, at Whare Flat, the family-friendly festival offers four days of music, sun, camping, workshops and jams, as well as an extensive programme for children.

The popular event has been organised by the Dunedin Folk Club for more than 40 years.

Whare Flat Folk Festival artist co-ordinator and musician Lindsey Shields said the festival had attracted a "fantastic lineup" of top folk musicians, who would take an active role in day-to-day sessions and workshops, along with performing during evening concerts.

"Our headlining guests are happy to be available and involved in the festival — that’s one of the great things about Whare Flat," she said.

Travelling from the United Kingdom for the festival will be multi-instrumentalists Kate Griffin and Ford Collier — core members of Manchester folk collective Mishra, who will present intricate, Indian-influenced original music.

Visiting from the United States will be Thompson Springs, a group whose folk has a Western feel, led by Chicago native Matt Smith. Along with performing, Smith will talk about his experiences of playing Chicago blues, and will lead a jam session with festival-goers.

Other overseas visitors for the Whare Flat Festival include Sadie and Jay (Australia/New Zealand), Robert Zielinski and Manuela Centanni (Australia/Italy) and Rennie Pearson and Bob McNeill of Half Light (NZ/Australia).

The lineup of top New Zealand acts includes Tui Mamaki, Monty Bevins, Fiddlesticks, Lara Rose, Dunedin’s own John Dodd and John Egenes and young alternative folk artist Kiera Wallace.

"Between them, these musicians have an enormous amount of talent and musical knowledge to share with audiences — it’s going to be wonderful," Shields said.

Along with performances, workshops and blackboard concerts festival-goers will take part in the always-popular New Year’s Eve Ceilidh, featuring the Dunedin Scottish Fiddle Orchestra and Tahu and the Takahes.

In addition, there will be a festival orchestra and a festival choir this year, which will rehearse over the four days and perform on the final night.

Dunedin storyteller Kaitrin McMullen will co-ordinate the festival children’s programme.

As in previous years, Keri Smith will cater the event, with proceeds to be given to the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital.

To keep the children active and entertained, the Whare Flat Folk Festival offers a children’s programme, organised by Dunedin storyteller Kaitrin McMullen, which will include workshops, music, stories, games, nature walks and more.

"The Waiora Scout Camp site is a great place for children, surrounded by bush and with a river nearby, so there is a lot of scope for fun," Shields said.

"Parents need to keep an eye on their own children, of course, but our kids’ programme offers a lot to keep them busy."

Festival-goers have a range of options, from camping on-site for the full four days to visiting Whare Flat for single days or sessions.

For more information about the festival and registrations, visit whareflat.org.nz.

