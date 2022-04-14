Feathers ruffled on Mosgiel-Taieri board

Brian Peat

A community board member has publicly aired his frustration about the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board, saying he is embarrassed by its actions.

However, the board chairwoman rejects his claims, and says the board has community concerns at its heart.

Board member Brian Peat posted a lengthy statement to social media on April 6 which stated it was with regret he found it necessary to go public about some happenings at the board.

"As an elected member on the community board, I am somewhat embarrassed that we are not advocating for or communicating with the residents of the Taieri," he said.

"Over recent times I have asked for a number of items to be included on to the agenda, as has another board member, for our meetings without success."

When contacted, board chairwoman Joy Davis said agenda item requests were always considered at the agenda meetings which were held before the next board meeting.

Sometimes items had already been responded to and were therefore not included, or were referred to the relevant council department for a response to be included in the governance support officer’s report, she said.

Council staff may cover the issue in their report, respond to it during the meeting, or request more information, she said.

In previous meetings, Mr Peat had asked for reports on the Wingatui/Factory Rd roundabout and the Mosgiel-Taieri Safer School Streets project.

He had safety concerns about the roundabout, and was aware a report was produced by a council consultant but was not public, he said.

Regarding the safer school streets project, Mr Peat asked why some bollards were still in High St and near Silverstream School when they had been removed from other areas of Mosgiel and "seem to serve very little purpose now" but Mrs Davis ruled the project was not to be discussed, he said.

In response, Mrs Davis said she understood Mr Peat had a reply from council staff about the roundabout, and met staff to discuss the roundabout and safer school streets project.

At a recent meeting, Mr Peat asked to discuss Three Waters but it was deemed "not appropriate" and a city council decision, he said.

Mrs Davis said Mr Peat could have asked in the weeks prior to the meeting for the topic to be included, but he did not.

The topic was covered at council level and reported on by city councillor Carmen Houlahan at the board meeting, she said.

Mr Peat also took issue with his reports on the Silverstream Beautification Project not being printed in the agenda for the past two years, and therefore "never recorded in the board meeting minutes".

Mrs Davis said this was a ruling by the council which had been conveyed to Mr Peat several times.

"The only written reports attached are from staff and the chair," she said.

The project team, including Mr Peat, had their own records and any council-related expenditure would be recorded.

Mr Peat was welcome to his view, but Mrs Davis respectfully disagreed with it, she said.

"My fellow board members and I advocate for, and communicate with, our community regularly on a wide variety of issues, most of it behind the scenes.

"I am proud of the work we do for and in our community."

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said all requests for items to be added to the agenda are considered, but whether or not they are included depends on a range of factors including whether or not information has already been provided.

"The chief executive is responsible for preparing the agenda for each meeting in consultation with the chair."

Members have been made aware of the process for correctly having reports added to the agenda, which is detailed in Standing Orders adopted by the board, he said.

JESSICA.WILSON@thestar.co.nz